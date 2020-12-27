Anupam Kher shares inspirational quote in latest post

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Indulged in some weekend thoughts, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared an inspirational quote to motivate his fans on Sunday.

The 65-year-old star dug out throwback pictures of his recent trip to Landour, Mussorie to share on social media.

Amid his hectic schedule, from the promotions of his book 'Your Best Day Is Today' and new podcast channel 'Anupam Cares', the veteran actor never leaves a chance to not inspire his fans about with his words of wisdom.



With the candid and artistic series of pictures, the 'Saaransh' actor shared a motivational quotation of a renowned author Chad Sugg.

He instilled the value of 'being optimistic' in his fans with the caption "If you're reading this... Congratulations, you're alive. If that's not something to smile about, then I don't know what is," with a smiley signature.



Earlier, Kher showcased his fanboy moment while visiting one of the superstars of Bollywood Mithun Chakraborty to present him his memoir titled 'Your Best Day Is Today'. The former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India also launched his first-ever podcast 'Anupam Cares' to inspire people with stories of hope, compassion and heroism from people all around the world. (ANI)

