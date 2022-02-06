Anupam Kher shares Lata Mangeshkar's last audio message for India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The whole nation has been mourning the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday.

Remembering the celebrated singer, veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared her last audio message which he recorded during the second meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee on Zoom on December 22, 2021.

In the audio clip shared by Kher on his Twitter handle, Lata greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second meeting of the Amrit Mahotsav Committee.

After congratulating the PM on India's 75th year of Independence, she recited a verse from the Holy book Bhagwat Gita.

"Yeh sab main kehne ke baad Bhagwad Gita mein Bhagwan Shri Krishna, ek unka shloka hai jo main sunane ja rahi hoon. Yada yada hi dharmasya glanirbhavati bharata. Abhythanamadharmasya tadatmanam srijamyaham. Paritranaya sadhunang vinashay cha dushkritam. Dharmasangsthapanarthay sambhabami yuge yuge."

She further said, "Bhagwan Shri Krishna ne yeh kahan. Woh hamesha hamare saath rahe. Aaj bhi saath hain aur aage bhi saath rahenge, yeh mujhe vishwaas hai. Main aap sabko pranaam karti hoon aur aagya leti hoon (Lord Krishna said this. He is always with us. He is with us today and will remain in the future as well. I greet you all and will take your leave)."

Sharing the clip, Kher wrote, "Lata ji's last message while singing the verse of Bhagavad Gita; In the second meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee on Zoom on the afternoon of 22/12/2021, when it was Lata ji's turn to speak, being a fan it was my eagerness, to record her voice! Listen! What did the great singer of the world say!"



The Bharat Ratna awardee passed away at the age of 92, at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, due to multiple organ failure.

Her last rites were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.

The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. They paid floral tributes to the late iconic singer.

Prominent ministers including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Piyush Goyal and Sharad Pawar were also present.

Officials of the Indian armed forces carried her mortal remains and paid the full state honours.

Eight priests dressed in white arrived to conduct the final rites. Blocks of sandalwood were placed at her body while the priests chanted the mantras.

Late Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath accompanied by his son Aadinath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre. She also received a gun salute during the last rites.

She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday. (ANI)