Anupam Kher shares mid-week thoughts in latest post

Mussoorie (Uttrakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): Indulged in some mid-week thoughts, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday shared a ruminative post for his fans.

The 65-year-old star, who is swamped with the promotions of his third book, 'Your Best Day Is Today', and his new podcast channel 'Anupam Cares', never leaves a chance to not inspire his fans with his thoughtful and motivational beliefs through social media.

And yet again, the 'Saaransh' actor, shared a motivational message in his recent contemplative post on Instagram while enjoying the nature bliss in the lap of Uttrakhand.





"Sometimes you just need a break. ... In a beautiful place. ..... Alone..... To figure everything out," Kher wrote with a smiley signature.

Earlier, the former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India launched his first-ever podcast 'Anupam Cares' to inspire people with stories of hope, compassion and heroism from people all around the world. (ANI)

