Anupam Kher shares rare clip of his Japanese film 'Pride'

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 17 (ANI): Did you know Anupam Kher played Subhash Chandra Bose in Japanese film 'Pride'? No right. Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a rare clip of his 1998 Japanese film along with a note.

Taking to Instagram, Kher treated fans with a glimpse of his role as Subhash Chandra Bose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



Sharing the video, he wrote, "Not many people know that In a 1998 Japanese film #Pride I played #SubhashChandraBose. It was an honour to say these famous lines by the great man of India. Thank you #AnujDhar for posting this clip. Jai Ho and Jai. Hind!#Pride #TheFatefulMoment #Japanese #Bose #RareClip."

Helmed by Shunya Ito, the story revolves around Prime Minister Hideki Tojo and twenty-seven other Japanese officials who stood trial for war crimes at the Tokyo Trial.

As soon as the actor posted the video, netizens chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Very proud sir.. Jai hind..."

"Sir it's our pleasure too see you in that iconic role of netaji #suabshchandrabose....Jai hind Jai Bharat," another commented.

Meanwhile, Kher is all set to star in edge-of-the-seat thriller, tentatively titled 'The Room'. Helmed by Sikandar Sidhu, the film stars Anupam and Pravin in the lead roles and marks 'The Kashmir Files' actor's 536th film.

He will also be seen in director Vivek Agnihotri's next 'The Vaccine War.'

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages.

Apart from this, the 'DDLJ' actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency', 'The Signature' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. (ANI)