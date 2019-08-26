Anupam Kher shares throwback photo to wish wife Kirron Kher on wedding anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): It has been 34 blissful years of marriage for Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher and the 'A Wednesday' actor made sure to wish his wife in the most adorable way possible.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to share an unseen throwback wedding photo along with a beautiful caption to wish his beloved wife.

Cherishing the togetherness, the veteran actor said that although they have completed 34 years together, it still feels like yesterday.

He wrote,"Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together."

The black and white wedding photo of the acting veterans will surely remind one of the good old times. The 'Special 26' actor's brother Raju Kher and mother Dulari are also seen in the picture.



The couple got married in 1985 and are proud parents to son Sikander Kher.

Anupam is often seen extending support to his actor-turned-politician wife and tries to walk shoulder to shoulder with her. The 'Baby' actor was seen helping his wife during the campaign of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The couple has worked together in movies like 'Veer Zara', 'Total Siyaapa' and 'Rang de Basanti', among others.

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in 'One Day' along with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Murli Sharma. The film released on June 28, this year. (ANI)

