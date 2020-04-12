Anupam Kher shares throwback picture with Bradley Cooper, says 'It revived so many beautiful memories'

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Bringing back memories from his film 'Silver Linings Playbook', actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a picture of himself with his Hollywood co-star Bradley Cooper.
The 65-year-old veteran actor treated his followers with the photo on Instagram.
Addressing the ace Hollywood filmmaker David O Russell as his 'dearest friend', he said that: "#DavidORussell sent me this pic of #BradleyCooper and me today from our movie #SilverLiningsPlaybook."
"It revived so many beautiful memories and instilled in me such a strong feeling of hope and compassion in the times we are living in. Thank you David!!," the actor added.
The shared photograph is a still from the 2012 movie which had a cast of Kher along with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro.
The romantic-drama is revolved around the plot after a stint in a mental institution, former teacher, essayed by Cooper, moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife.
This gets more challenging when he meets the character of Lawrence, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.
The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star plays the role of Cooper's therapist in the movie. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 12, 2020 09:58 IST
