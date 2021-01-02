Anupam Kher shares week-end thoughts in latest post

Mussoorie (Uttrakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Indulged in some week-end thoughts, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday shared a ruminative post for his fans.

The 'Saaransh' actor shared a motivational message in his recent contemplative post on Instagram while enjoying the nature bliss in the lap of Uttrakhand.

He wrote, "In order to understand the world, one has to turn away from it on occasion!"





The 65-year-old star, who is currently swamped with the promotions of his third book, 'Your Best Day Is Today', and his new podcast channel 'Anupam Cares', never leaves a chance to not inspire his fans with his thoughtful and motivational beliefs through social media.

The former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India also launched his first-ever podcast 'Anupam Cares' to inspire people with stories of hope, compassion and heroism from people all around the world. (ANI)

