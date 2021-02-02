Anupam Kher spends Monday morning with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher spent his Monday morning with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and expressed happiness for feasting on a 'delicious breakfast'.

Kher took to Twitter to appreciate the minister's "selfless services" and shared a video reel featuring his early morning moments with Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The video sees Kher and the Union Health Minister having a conversation at the lawmaker's residence and enjoying a stroll in his garden. The video reel also features the veteran actor, the health minister, and his wife seated and having a conversation.



Sharing the video reel on Twitter, the 'Saaransh' actor thanked the BJP MP and his wife for the "most delicious breakfast."

"It was so wonderful to spend my morning with @drharshvardhan ji & his generous wife #NutanJi. Apart from the most delicious breakfast, it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him. He is really a people's person. Jai Ho to him and his selfless services," Kher wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani had launched Kher's new book 'Your Best Day is Today' in Delhi.

The book launch event took place in The Connaught which is located in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Kher's 'Your Best Day is Today' is a self-help motivational book that has received an overwhelming response since its launch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher, who last appeared in the biographical film 'The Accidental Prime Minister', has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

