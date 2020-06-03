Anupam Kher to showcase play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakhta Hai' on his newly-launched website

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Calling it his "dream project", Veteran actor Anupam Kher' on Wednesday announced that he has launched his own website where he will showcase his play "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakhta Hai" on June 7.

The website named as 'theanupamkher.com' introduces Kher as an actor, author, life coach and motivational speaker.

Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai (Anything Is Possible) is known as an autobiographical play about the life and times of Kher.

Sharing the news with his fans on Twitter, the 65-year-old star wrote, "It was on June 3, 1981, I came to the city of Mumbai with millions of dreams. 39 years later, I can proudly say that God and people have been so kind. Today I am launching another dream project, my website http://theanupamkher.com. You can watch my play there on June 7. Do check it out. I need your blessings and love!."

He also shared a video featuring glimpses of his newly-launched website.

Soon after the announcement, Kher was poured with good wishes and his fans started trending 'Anupam Kher' on Twitter.

"Wow, guys I Can't believe that Anupam Kher is trying new verticles in the entertainment industry. Can't believe he has step foot in the digital space," a Twitterati wrote.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor has excelled in more than one field when it comes to entertainment, and the website features the different roles essayed by the star through all the years of stardom- an actor, author and a producer. (ANI)











