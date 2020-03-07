Anupam Kher turns 65, celebrates it with Hollywood actor Robert De Niro

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): As senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher turned 65 on Saturday, he celebrated the special day with veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York.

The two actors have shared the screen in 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2012.

Terming De Niro as 'god of acting,' Kher took to Twitter to share the insights from his birthday celebrations with De Niro as he shared a video.

In the video, Kher and De Niro are seen dining-in when a miniature chocolate cake is brought to their tables and they start singing the birthday song for him.

"Thank You it means a lot that you are in with me," said Kher after the birthday song is over.

De Niro is then seen asking Kher to proceed towards the customary cake cutting and making a wish while blowing the candle.

"Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent," he tweeted along with the video.

"Isko kehte hain 'Kuchh bhi ho sakta hai' ka baap," he further wrote in Hindi.

Kher is a senior actor who has featured in scores of blockbuster movies in Indian cinema as well as Hollywood.

Some of his notable films include, 'A Wednesday', 'Karma' and 'Saaransh'. (ANI)