Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Satish Kaushik, Rumi Jaffery team up for 'The Last Show'

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher and filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri, Satish Kaushik, and Rumi Jaffery are joining hands for producing their upcoming project 'The Last Show' which will star Kher and Kaushik in central roles.

Kher took to Instagram to announce the film and shared that the film will revolve around "friendship, love, laughters & tears."

"SHOW MUST GO ON! We friends four friends @satishkaushik2178 #RumiJaffery & @vivekagnihotri and I are collaborating to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama #TheLastShow," Kher wrote in the caption.

The 'Saaransh' actor further shared that the principle shooting for the film will begin mid-September.

"The film is about friendship, human spirit, love, laughters & tears. We begin principle shooting mid-Sept. Pls bless us! #TheLastShow @ashokepandit1 @herman0707," she wrote.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film will be shot in Bhopal. (ANI)

