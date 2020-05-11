Anupam Kher wishes for speedy recovery of former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A day after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), veteran actor Anupam Kher said that he wishes for the Congress leader's speedy recovery.

The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to express concern over the health condition of the former Prime Minister.

"Meri prabu se prarthna hai ki purv pradhanmantri #Manmohan_Singh ji jaldi hi purna roop se swasth hokr apne ghar laautein. (I pray to the lord that former Prime Minister recovers completely and returns home)," he tweeted.

"Wishing former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh ji a very speedy recovery," his tweet further read.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to new medication, he is stable and under care at the Cardiothoracic Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), sources said. (ANI)

