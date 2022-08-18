Anupam Kher wishes 'world's best actor' Robert De Niro on his birthday

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Thursday, sent a warm birthday wish to the Hollywood actor Robert De Niro.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Kashmir Files' actor shared a string of pictures, featuring the Hollywood star, which he captioned, "Happy Birthday my dearest friend and world's Best Actor #RobertDeNiro! It has been my pleasure and my honour to know you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you continue to inspire actors all over the world. Love and prayers always."



In the first picture, the veteran Bollywood actor can be seen hugging Robert De Niro and twinning in black outfits.

In another picture, De Niro and the 'Special 26' actor can be seen posing for the camera, while sitting on a couch.



In the third picture, the duo can be seen twinning in formal blue outfits, as they strike a pose for the camera.





In the last post, both the actors pose for the camera after having their meal.



Soon after the 'Baby' actor dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"This is so cool! Two legends in one frame!" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "OMG!!! My two fav actors"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Apart from this, he will be seen in 'The Signature' alongside Mahima Chaudhry, and 'Kaagaz 2' to be the 526th film of his 38 years of career in Indian cinema. The movie is helmed by VK Prakash who directed the original version of the movie in Malayalam. And it's produced by Satish Kaushik production.

Recently, the actor announced another project with director Neeraj Pandey after 'Baby', 'A Wednesday', 'Special Chabbis', and 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story'. (ANI)

