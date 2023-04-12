Anupam Kher's short film 'Retake' to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher's short film 'Retake' is all set to premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Taking to Instagram, Applause Entertainment treated fans with this exciting news by sharing the film's poster.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Love, loss, and a 'Retake'. Our short film 'Retake' is gearing up for its American Premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the short film is written and directed by the talented Shweta Basu Prasad."

Kher commented on the post, "Looking forward for the world to watch our gem of a short film. #Retake."

After the news, netizens flooded the comment section with best wishes.

Written and directed by Shweta Basu Prasad, the movie tells the tale of a 60-year-old artist who questions his life decisions and artistic endeavours after meeting his former lover and buddy at the funeral of his mentor. The film stars Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, and Danish Husain.

Meanwhile, he will be seen in his 534th film 'The Vaccine War.'

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages.

Apart from this, the 'DDLJ' actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency', 'The Signature' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. (ANI)