Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Biopics are a hot favourite with producers in Bollywood. After trying his hands at thrillers, love stories, and musicals, director Anurag Basu is to direct a biopic. The film is at an initial stage.

The biopic will be based on Ravindra Kaushik, who is considered one of India's greatest spies.

The film will be produced by Anurag Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam and Divay Dhamija.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh shared the news. He wrote, "ANURAG BASU TO DIRECT RAVINDRA KAUSHIK BIOPIC... #AnuragBasu will direct the biopic on #RavindraKaushik, considered as one of #India's greatest spies... Produced by Anurag Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam and Divay Dhamija."

Anurag has already finished the shoot of 'Metro...In Dino', which feaures Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As the music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work." (ANI)