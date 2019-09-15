Anurag Kashyap, Abhishek shares memories as 'Manmarziyaan' turns one

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a screenshot of Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Story on photo-sharing application and a small clip as their film, 'Manmarziyaan' clocked one year today.

The screenshot shows three different scenes from the film that also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.



Celebrating one year of the film, Taapsee also posted on her Instagram Story.

"One year since Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan: An imperfect, impassionate ode to love and passion," the Story read.



Abhishek also posted a still from the film and wrote, "Already a year!!! Wow, time flies."



The film follows a complex love story of the lead stars - Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky. The 'Pink' star plays the role of a fun Punjabi girl, Rumi, who is confused between her first love (Vicky) and the man she marries (Abhishek).

Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film was produced by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap and Kishore Lulla. (ANI)

