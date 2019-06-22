Anurag Kashyap says 'Gangs of Wasseypur' ruined his life as film clocks 7 years

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): As the popular film -- Gangs of Wasseypur -- clocked seven years today, Anurag Kashyap, who helmed the film, said his life was ruined exactly seven years back.

The filmmaker took to his Twitter account and wrote, "7 years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully been trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways hope that 'Saadhe Saati' is over by the end of 2019."



Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadda and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012.

Based on a real-life story, the film revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia.

Richa also shared a slideshow of videos featuring the scenes from the film.

View this post on Instagram #gangsofwasseypur #nagmakhatun #7yearanniversary #throwback A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Jun 22, 2019 at 4:55am PDT

Richa will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama 'Panga' slated to hit the screens next year on January 24.

Anurag has helmed films like 'Black Friday', 'Dev D', 'Gulaal', 'Ugly', 'Mukkabaaz' and 'Manmarziyaan'. (ANI)