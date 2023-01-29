Anurag Kashyap shares his fanboy moment, Check who inspires him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Notable director Anurag Kashyap shared his fanboy moment with ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Anurag posted a picture with the badminton player where they are all smiles for the camera. Anurag captioned it, "My fan selfie this morning with @pvsindhu1. She is the real hero."

The duo probably met at an event though the director has not specified any detail.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



On the work front, Anurag is seen promoting his upcoming directorial 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' in full swing.

During the promotion of his film, Anurag told ANI, "I am not even trying to create what half of the people are making in the race to break each other's box office records. I am not a part of that race. My responsibility is to tell my story and make the least loss."

The 'Manmarziyaan' director also talked about his iconic films 'Gangs of Wasseypur and 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2'.

"I want to forget that film," he jokingly said.

"Wherever I go people ask me when are you making such kind of cinema again? It's good that people still remember that film, but they should also remember other films," he further said. (ANI)