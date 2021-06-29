Anurag Kashyap shares his 'proud dad' moment with daughter Aaliyah

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's latest social media post is the cutest reminder of how all fathers react when their child grows up to be self-sufficient and successful.

Anurag took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid video, featuring his daughter Aaliyah, which had been shot at a restaurant in Mumbai where the duo went to grab a bite.

The video recording started with Kashyap filming Aaliyah as she goes ahead to pay the bill for their meal at the restaurant. The director recorded the entire thing and posted it on his account.

When she notices a video is been captured by her father, she says with a smile and folded hands: "OK Papa, you are being embarrassing!"



In the caption, Anurag wrote, "So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income ..it's a first so worth keeping a record." The video was garnered with respect and few funny comments.



A user commented, "Such a proud moment", "Yeah every dad's proud day!", "Best moment for a daughter", another user gave a hilarious comment, "Sir even when I wanna a treat my parents like this would you do me the honours by starring me as your next hero ?!"

Aaliyah, just like her father, is also talented and runs a YouTube channel about lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. She has 68.3k subscribers and frequently shares content with her followers.

For those unversed, Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag with his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj. (ANI)

