Anurag Kashyap steps in for Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash on 'Masoom'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Controversies don't seem to be leaving filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's side. The director's recent tweet on his 1983 directorial 'Masoom' faced the heat from users after which Anurag Kashyap stepped in his support.

This comes after Kapur on Thursday tweeted that some 'famous, knowledgeable' people wanted him to change the film's script which drew flak from users who said that it was the remake of an English film 'Man, Woman and Child' which released in 1980.

"So many people that 'Knew' wanted me to change the script of this film. People that were famous, experienced and 'knowledgeable'. Told me it had no drama, no villain. I was naive unknown unskilled untrained. But rebellious. Thank God for that !" Kapur had tweeted.



However, people from the film fraternity including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap voiced their support for Kapur saying that 'Masoom' was a "superior" film than the one compared with. He added that it wasn't even the remake.

"'Masoom' may or may not have been based on the same source material, but 'Masoom' was a way superior film to "Man, Woman and Child", and neither one was a remake of the other. Shekhar Kapur is definitely a way superior filmmaker. His current tweets don't change that fact," tweeted Anurag.



Not only him, but veteran actor Manisha Koirala also voiced her support for Kapur saying that the film is her "all-time favourite."



This is the second time in a week that the filmmaker got engaged in a war of words.

Earlier, his tweet on being a "refugee" was lambasted by lyricist Javed Akhtar who even adviced Kapur to see "a good psychiatrist".

Shekhar Kapur is a noted filmmaker known for films like 'Bandit Queen', and 'Masoom'. (ANI)

