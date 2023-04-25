Anurag Kashyap unveils official poster of his upcoming movie 'Kennedy'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): After the first look poster, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap dropped the official poster featuring lead actors- Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone from his upcoming movie 'Kennedy'.

Taking to Instagram, Anurag treated fans with the poster along with a caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crau0nTNZaZ/

"Aankh, Cannes sab khule rakhna...Kennedy aa raha hai! Here's the official poster of #Kennedy, which is set to premiere at Festival De Cannes later next month! #KennedyAtCannes," he wrote.

The poster showcased Rahul Bhatt in an officer's jacket, with a mask on and holding a gun in his hand.

And Sunny Leone is seen dressed in black saree laughing while holding glass in her hand.

Earlier, the first look poster features Rahul in an intense look with minimal red light falling on his arms and illuminating his face.



Sunny Leone, on the other hand, looks regal in her retro avatar, exuding grace in a saree with a printed shrug and a pair of classy shades.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Meet Kennedy and Charlie @itsrahulbhat @sunnyleone @zeestudiosofficial @goodbadfilmsofficial."

'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal. Details about the movie have been kept under wraps. And film to premiere at the Festival De Cannes 2023.

Coming from the house of Zee Studios and Good Bad Films, 'Kennedy' is essentially a police noir film, by Anurag Kashyap. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles and has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

While announcing the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said," It's always a creatively enriching experience collaborating with Anurag Kashyap. With Kennedy, we are reaffirming our commitment to conveying Indian stories globally. We are thrilled that Kennedy happens to be the only Indian film premiering at the 76th edition of Festival De Cannes."

Director Anurag Kashyap also added, "It's a film and genre I always wanted to explore. It's more polar than noir, inspired by crime writing of Patrick Manchette and his comic book collaborations with Jacques Tardi, and the cinema of Melville. It's also a deeply personal crime/police drama and am so grateful to Zee Studios, Shariq and team, Neeraj, Bhumika, my producers Ranjan, Kabir and Kavan, my whole team, my partners in crime Sylver, Kazvin, Prashant who helped me shape it. Rahul Bhat who gave 8 months of his life, Sunny Leone who took on the challenge of it, Mohit Takalkar for taking it on...am just grateful at the moment."

'Kennedy' is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music supervisor of the film is Ashish Narula and songs are by Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The film's editors are Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. (ANI)

