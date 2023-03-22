Anushka Ranjan pens adorable birthday wish for hubby Aditya Seal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Actor Anushka Ranjan, on Thursday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for her husband Aditya Seal.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture which she captioned, "Happy birthday my Angel Baby. Where do I even start and what can I even say except everyday is getting more beautiful with you in my life.. thank you for shining your bright energy into all our lives - specially mine I love you to the and back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anush (@anushkaranjan)



In the picture, Aditya could be seen donning a brown checked shirt paired with black jeans, whereas Anushka opted for a black -one-piece dress.

Soon after she shared the picture, her fans and followers flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and Happy birthday wishes for the 'Student of The Year 2' actor.

Aditya commented, "My Love."

Actor Dino Morea wrote, "Awwhhhhh. Happy birthday Miss ya bro."

Actor Raashii Khanna commented, "Happy birthday Aditya!!"

"Happy birthday to you @adityaseal God bless you Bro keep rising and shining forever," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Happy birthday to the sweetest dude."

Anushka and Aditya tied the knot on November 2, 2021. The duo's wedding ceremony was attended by several B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty among others.

Anushka and Aditya have worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'. Aditya has also featured in films like 'Rocket Gang', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Tum Bin 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawani'. On the other hand, Anushka was also seen in 'Wedding Pullav' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. (ANI)