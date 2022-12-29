Anushka relishes hubby Virat Kohli's favourite cheat meal chole bhathure in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Cricketer Virat Kohli's love for chole bhature is known to all. As he is currently in Delhi with wife Anushka, the duo made sure to treat their taste buds with scrumptious chole bhathure.

On Thursday, Anushka took to Instagram Stories and she posted photos of the dishes she is gorging on in Delhi's cold weather.

The first image features a plate with bhature and chole, served with onions, green chutney and pickle.



"When in..." she captioned.



The second image is of a plate loaded with daal makhni, paneer and chur chur naan.



"......the Delhi (drool emoji)," she wrote alongside the photo.

Virat and Anushka were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning before heading to the national capital, which is Virat's hometown.

Recently, Anushka searched for Delhi-style chole bhature in Mumbai for Virat. In an Instagram post, Anushka thanked comedian Abhishek Upmanyu for helping her find the Delhi-style chole bhature outlet in Mumbai. Anushka also revealed that Virat watches chole bhature videos in his free time.

A few years ago, in conversation with Gaurav Kapoor, Kohli said he will any day opt for Ram's Chole Bhature at Rajouri Garden in Delhi.

"Ram's Chole Bhature in Rajouri Garden 110 per cent. That too I'll go to his shop and have it...not take away. By the time it comes home, it's not a bhatura anymore. It feels like a stale bread. Fresh bhatura's where you pop a hole with your finger along with some onions, mint chutney and some pepper pickle," Virat said. (ANI)

