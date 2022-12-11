Anushka Sharma all heart as husband Virat Kohli hits his 72nd International hundred

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma is a happy and proud wife as husband Virat Kohli hit his 72nd century in international cricket against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka shared a smiling picture of Virat during the match. She added a heart 100 and heart emojis while posting it.



Virat etched out his 72nd century in international cricket to surpass Ricky Ponting's record of 71 international centuries. This was the right-hander's 44th ODI century which came after a gap of three years in the 50-over format.

India posted a mammoth score of 409 runs, propelled by Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli's superb knocks at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram in the final ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh.



It seemed like India's batting will once again falter as has been the case in the series but the duo of Virat and Kishan forged a partnership for the ages to scare the Bangladeshi bowlers, plundering them for runs all over the park.

The batting pair put on a run-fest for the Indian fans who had been deprived of a scintillating performance throughout the series.

Kishan and Virat piled on the misery for the Bangladeshi bowlers as they amassed runs at will to share a massive 290-run partnership for the second wicket while reaching individual milestones in the process. The duo helped India breach the 400-run mark for the sixth time in ODI cricket.

Coming back to Anushka, recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress. (ANI)

