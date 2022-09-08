Anushka Sharma begins 'Chakda Xpress' schedule in England, seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma began the England schedule of her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram Story and updated her fans and followers. In the picture, a portrait of Lord Ganesha can be seen kept on a chair.

She wrote, "Sri Ganesh #chakdaxpress schedule begins in England."





Earlier, Anushka also dropped a new photo from the movie where she can be wearing a checked shirt with pants and opted a short hairdo and posing by a telephone booth.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiMagDUpq3G/?hl=en

'Chakda Xpress' marks the comeback of Anushka after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The movie is directed by Prosit Roywhich and produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.(ANI)

