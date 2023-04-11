Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli, RCB against LSG in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): Actress Anushka Sharma is her hubby Virat Kohli's best cheerleader. Whether Kohli is donning the RCB jersey or India kits, the Bollywood diva has been seen in the stands cheering for him.

On Monday, she arrived at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for her husband's IPL team's match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Several images of Anushka from the stadium went viral. Dressed in a white shirt, Anushka looked super happy as Kohli slammed an impressive half-century against LSG. The right-handed batter completed his 46th IPL century, scoring 61 runs, including four boundaries and as many sixes.





Virat and Anushka are one of the most loved couples. Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)

