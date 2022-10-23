Anushka Sharma enjoys 'Ghugni and bread' in Kolkata on the sets of 'Chakda Xpress'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, posted a glimpse of enjoying 'Ghugni and bread' from Maidan Street in Kolkata.

The 'Sultan' actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a plate of Ghugni and bread from Maidaan Canteen. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Ghugni and bread from the Maidaan Canteen. #ItssoKolkata!"



She also shared a picture preparation of shooting where crew members can be seen sitting in a van.





Earlier, she dropped few pictures from the West Bengal capital to share the healthy street food like Jhalmuri and amrood she is having as part of her diet.

Recently, Anushka is in Kolkata for the 'Chakda Xpress' shoot. The film marks the comeback of the 'Dil Dhadakane Do' actor after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. (ANI)

