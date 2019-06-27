Anushka Sharma, Image courtesy: Instagram
Anushka Sharma enjoys train ride in London

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:44 IST

London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Believe it or not, even celebrities love celebrating the little joys in life. From eating their favourite food to spending a lazy Sunday with their families or travelling in public transports when exploring new cities!
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently in London finishing her work commitments before she joins her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli at the end of the month, took the tube to commute.
The 31-year-old actor posted a picture in which she can be seen enjoying the train ride. The 'Zero' actor looks like a breath of fresh air in a t-shirt paired with denim. Anushka has accessorised her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and has kept her hair open. The diva's infectious smile is the highlight of the photo, which will definitely wipe away your midday blues!
"Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn," she captioned the post.

The 'PK' actor also shared another still of herself from the train journey with the caption, "About last night! OOTD - big smile!!!"

The actor is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps treating her fans with beyond adorable posts.
And what's better than travelling by public transport while exploring a new city?
"Anushka always travels by public transport when she travels. She loves to be with people, soak in the culture of a city and explore the country that she travels to. Anushka had a work meeting that she had to go to and she took the tube! She was absolutely fine to be taking the public transport and exploring the city of London," said an eyewitness.
She will be joining her husband in London for the on-going World Cup once she gets done with her work.
BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers can only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup. Anushka and Virat will be following the guidelines that have been set. Despite being in London, Anushka is currently finishing all her brand commitments before she joins her husband to cheer for him.
On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is yet to announce her next project.
Apart from this, Anushka often makes headlines due to her PDA with her husband. After dating each other for a long time, the power couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2017. (ANI)

