Anushka Sharma expresses her love for Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for 'Chakda Xpress' in Kolkata and she is loving every bit of it.

Expressing her love for the city of joy, Anushka said, "Kolkata has always had a very special place in my heart. The warmth of the city and the people, the delicious food, the beautiful architecture - I love everything about Kolkata and it is a pleasure to be back in the city of joy for Chakda Xpress."

According to Anushka, shooting 'Chakda Xpress' in Kolkata is a fitting tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami's legacy.

"We had a great shooting experience and made memories that will last a lifetime. Jhulan is an icon of India, as well as of West Bengal, and shooting the film in Kolkata and various parts of the state, is a fitting tribute to her legacy and her journey that started here," she added.

Anushka also recalled shooting for 'Pari' in Kolkata.

"The last time I shot a film here was for Pari and I have several fond memories from shooting that project here. I had also shot the announcement video of Chakda Xpress at the Eden Gardens and Jhulan had dropped by for the same. It was amazing to have her on the set and interact with her. She is such a positive soul. So, coming back here is like life coming to a full circle for me and the team," she shared.



Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. (ANI)