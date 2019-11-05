Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma extends birthday wishes to her "true love"

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:11 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): Anushka Sharma, who is spending romantic time with her husband Virat Kohli on rocky mountains, penned a note for her "true love" while extending out her wishes to the ace cricketer.
Virat who turned 31 today can be seen spending quality time with her wife in the hilly terrain with an amazing picturesque landscape.
The 'Zero' actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram with her "confidante" where the two can be seen lighting up the diya which seems to be in a monastery while in the other the couple can be seen looking at each other in admiration.
Considering Virat as a blessing in her life, Anushka wrote, "This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love."
Anushka is keeping her fans on toes by sharing her memorable trekking experience. She penned a long post on Monday while narrating a beautiful experience she witnessed during their journey uphill.
The duo, while trekking for 8.5 km, was stopped by a village on a mountain where they were flattered with the love they received from the villagers, unknowing their fame.
Touched by the beautiful gesture of the villagers, Anushka penned her heartfelt emotions in a long post along with a series of pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen posing with the villagers.
In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen hand in hand posing for the camera while in other pictures, an avid animal lover Anushka can be seen feeding a baby calf. The amazing landscape and picturesque background are sure to leave you amazed. (ANI)

