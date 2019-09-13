Anushka Sharma floods Internet with adorable "little-me" pictures

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Anushka Sharma on Friday shared adorable childhood pictures of herself on Instagram and hubby Virat Kohli was among the first to show his appreciation.

The actor, who recently accompanied her husband for the West Indies tour, shared a series of pictures from her childhood days on Instagram.

Anushka captioned one photo "Little-Me" in Hindi.



In the other two pictures, the 'Sultan' actor can be seen enjoying an ice cream. The braided toddler sports a mischievous expression.





Her husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli was the first to 'heart' her pictures.

Some time ago, the actor shared snaps of her beach vacation where she was seen having a great time soaking the sun and splashing water. Calling herself as "water baby", Anushka shared the captivating pictures on Instagram.

On the professional front, the actor who was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced her next project yet. She is enjoying some quality and romantic time with her husband. (ANI)