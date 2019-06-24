Anushka Sharma (image courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma (image courtesy: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma fulfill dreams of fans in Brussels

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:31 IST

Brussels [Belgium], June 24 (ANI): It seemed like a dream come true for a group of Indian girls holidaying in Brussels, who managed to meet Anushka Sharma, after tracking their favourite star on social media.
The actor who headed from London to Brussels for a photo shoot was followed by the girl gang fans who tried to locate their favourite star through social media.
According to an onlooker, "The group of girls were on holiday in Brussels and they realised that Anushka was in the city as they follow her on social media. They decided that they would love to meet their favourite superstar and started looking around and asking people if they knew where shoots were happening. After a hectic couple of hours of trying to locate Anushka, they were delighted that they spotted her."
The person added, "They requested the actor's team to allow them to meet her. They were thrilled to know that Anushka too wanted to meet them and had spotted them at the location. Anushka has already requested her team to ensure that she meets the girls!."
"Anushka spent time with these girls and took photos with them. Of course, the girls loved this experience and said they would cherish this meeting immensely. They had also bought a gift for their favourite cinema idol. They gifted her a huge box of Belgian chocolates and the actor was, of course, touched with their gesture."
One of the girls shared the adorable picture on her Twitter handle and wrote, "After all that messaging.. trying to walk around everywhere in Brussels.. it happened.. Anushka Sharma, Ritika Nagpal and Anushka Sharma News for making this happen!! Best moment of my life so far!!! She is even mired beautiful in person."

Some time back, the 'Badmaash Company' actor posted a picture on the streets of Brussels from the photo shoot and captioned it as "shining."

Meanwhile on the work front, 'Sui Dhaaga- Made In India'' which saw Anushka and Varun sharing screen space has been selected to compete at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:53 IST

2019 BET Awards: Nipsey Hussle honoured with posthumous...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): American rapper Ermias Joseph Asghedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, who passed away this year was honoured with posthumous Humanitarian Award and a star-studded performance dedicated to him at the 2019 BET Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:07 IST

BET Awards 2019: Rihanna presents Mary J. Blige with Lifetime...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): The 2019 Bet Awards hosted by actor Regina Hall at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, turned out to be a star-studded night. The award ceremony featured a number of pop stars and rappers who are dominating the music industry right now, from Cardi B to

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 19:42 IST

Carrie Underwood posts hilarious video of her baby bawling after...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood has shared a hilarious video of singer and husband Mike Fisher going all out to impress their 5-month-old baby with his singing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Douglas Smith opens up about his on-screen relationship with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): The season 2 of HBO's popular show 'Big Little Lies' is back and has introduced some new faces. Among them is actor Douglas Smith, who plays Jane's (Shailene Woodley) co-worker Corey Brockfield.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:41 IST

Jordyn Woods thinks Tristan Thompson cheating scandal wasn't...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian, who is reeling over her ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, recently revealed that Jordyn didn't think it was "a big deal."

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:23 IST

Shraddha Kapoor enjoying 'Saaho' shoot in snow-clad mountains

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her time shooting in Europe for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Saaho'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:07 IST

Rishi Kapoor receives special guests in New York

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is in New York for medical treatment, is having a great time with family and friends from the film fraternity.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:02 IST

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are "over the moon" after welcoming Psalm

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): American reality TV star Jonathan Cheban said that Kim Kardashian is in "baby-bliss" after welcoming son, Psalm, with husband Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:46 IST

Akshay Kumar trolled for not giving credit to Raveena Tandon in...

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra' featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon holds a special place in the heart of every 90s kid. Known for its sensuous dance moves, romantic lyrics and catchy beats, the track is surely a delight to watch even today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:31 IST

Veteran Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira hospitalised, several...

Karachi [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Veteran Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira has been hospitalised in Karachi on Sunday following a cardiac attack and is currently on ventilator support, according to local media reports.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:46 IST

'Kabir Singh' sees excellent first weekend, mints Rs. 70.83 crore

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani, is continuing its winning streak at the box office. After earning Rs 20.21 crore on its first day to become the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved another feat by crossing the Rs

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:03 IST

Bebe Rexha slams body-shamers

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Bebe Rexha has a befitting response for those who body shamed her recently.

Read More
iocl