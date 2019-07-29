Anushka Sharma as the cover girl on Filmfare magazine (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma goes spunky in black for latest magazine cover

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:47 IST

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Setting the temperature soaring, Bollywood's diva Anushka Sharma is stealing hearts as she turned cover girl for the August issue of 'Filmfare' magazine.
The 31-year-old actor who handles her stardom with simplicity is keeping her looks chic and upscale in her glam outfit.
Turning on her charm, the 'PK' actor, styled by Allia Al Rufai, can be seen donning a black thigh-high slit dress complimenting it well with pastel colour stilettos, beachy waves, and nude makeup to add that glamorous quotient to the cover.
The official handle of Filmfare shared the cover on their Instagram page and wrote, "Fun and flirty! Anushka Sharma goes sexy for Filmfare's August issue."

Apart from the cover shoot, the Instagram page of Filmfare also shared several pictures from the photoshoot.
"Star power! Anushka Sharma channels her inner diva in this beautiful picture from our exclusive cover shoot," they wrote alongside a picture from the shoot where she can be seen wearing a long dress with stars on it.

The magazine termed the looks of the actor as 'Bowled Over.'
Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is yet to announce her next project.
Apart from this, she often makes headlines due to her PDA with her husband. After dating each other for a long time, the power couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:04 IST

