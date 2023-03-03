Anushka Sharma is majorly missing mountains, check out her 'pahaado wali' picture

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): It's a well-known fact that actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are mountain lovers.

Days after spending quality time in Uttarakhand, Anushka dropped a post flaunting her love for mountains.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star shared a throwback picture in which she is seen sitting against a backdrop of lush greenery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



"I miss the mountains and I hope they miss me too," she captioned the post.

Anushka visited the mountainous area with Virat and their daughter Vamika in last February. She had shared calming and adventurous pictures from her trip back then.

In one of the images, Virat could be seen trekking with his one-year-old on his back in a baby carrier.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "There's a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)