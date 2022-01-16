Anushka Sharma is 'proud' of Virat Kohli's growth, calls him 'limitless'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): A day after Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma expressed how proud she is of his growth.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Anushka shared pictures of Virat and recalled how his journey began in 2014.

She wrote, "I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket."

Anushka talked about how she has observed his "immense growth".

"I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey. I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you," she added.

Anushka did not skip mentioning the challenges he had faced, on and off-field.

She shared, "In 2014 we were so young & naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most."





The actor-producer went on to pour her appreciation for his intentions and attitude.

"And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I've sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done. This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers," she wrote.



She also shared that Virat was never greedy about this position.

"Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that. Like I've said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye. You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless."

She concluded by writing, "Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good."

Virat had first led the side in Test cricket in 2014 against Australia. His last game as captain was the Cape Town Test in South Africa, which India lost by seven wickets.

Virat has been the most successful Test captain India has ever produced. After taking over the reins from MS Dhoni, he has led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins at a win percentage of 58.82.

He also holds the impeccable record of winning 24 out of the 31 Tests played at home as captain, having lost only two Tests. (ANI)

