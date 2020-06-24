Anushka Sharma paints the sky red as 'Bulbbul' hits Netflix today

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): As her horror production venture- 'Bulbbul' - arrives on Netflix today, actor Anushka Sharma posted a scenic picture of herself with red-painted sky in the background.

Sharma took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen sitting at a pretty corner of her house under a cloudy sky.

"The sky is painting the whole town red. Are you ready for what's coming? #Bulbbul releases today, only on @netflix_in," she wrote in the caption.

The post was soon flooded with comments from the fans of the 'Sultan' actor.

The Indian Netflix original features several actors like Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the periodic horror drama has been bankrolled by Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Films.(ANI)

