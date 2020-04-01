Anushka Sharma reflects on her realisations during COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Sharing an adorable family picture of herself, husband Virat Kohli and their pet dog 'Dude', actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday poured her heart out in a social media post about the things that the lockdown">lockdown made her realise.

She tried to spill some positivity around the difficult times of lockdown">lockdown and the global health crisis that has erupted due to coronavirus outbreak.

"Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through," she wrote in the post.

The 31-year-old actor also threw light on the social disparity and how lockdown">lockdown might not be the same for people belonging to different economical classes.

"For me just having food, water, and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for," she wrote.

"But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure."

According to the 'Sui Dhaaga' actor, these difficult times are delivering important life lessons to all.



"This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all," the 'PK' actor wrote.

"There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance (I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter," Sharma added.

She ended the note by expressing her compassion towards the ones who are suffering in the difficult times and wrote, "today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer."

"I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all," she added.

Sharma along with her cricketer husband earlier pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government combat COVID-19.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 1238 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 123 recoveries and 35 deaths. (ANI)