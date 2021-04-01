Anushka Sharma shares BTS photo from first shoot after long hiatus from work

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with India skipper Virat Kohli, finally returned to work after a long hiatus and shared a sneak peek of the shoot with her fans.

The 'Sui Dhaaga' actor, who gave birth to her daughter Vamika in January this year, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a monochromatic photo of her from the shooting of her new commercial.





In the picture, Anushka could be seen sitting inside her vanity van and diligently reading a script while her team of make-up artists got her ready for the shoot. The post from the star received more than two lakh likes with an hour of it being posted.

The 32-year-old actor had been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in the movie 'Zero', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka had recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. (ANI)

