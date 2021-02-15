Anushka Sharma shares endearing romantic sunset picture with Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has got the perfect reason to post her romantic sunset picture with her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as she marked Valentine's day 2021 on social media.

Recently turned mom, Anushka hopped on to Instagram to post an adorable picture with her husband, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli which captures both of them embracing each other in a warm hug as they smile away in front of a sunset backdrop. With sunset in the backdrop, the throwback picture also focuses on the 'Sultan' star's baby bump.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos. My valentine every day forever and beyond," in the caption.



Instagram soon went into a meltdown after the picture was posted with fans writing adorable comments for the couple.





The post accumulated more than eight lakh likes within an hour of being posted.

Anushka and Virat had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11. Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021.

The duo got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The couple had reportedly first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting hitched.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. (ANI)

