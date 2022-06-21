Anushka Sharma shares glimpses from her yoga journey: 'All ages and phases of life'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma shared glimpses from her yoga journey so far on her social media handle.

On Tuesday, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star took to her Instagram handle and shared insights from her yoga sessions. Captioning the post, the actor wrote: "A throwback of my yoga journey in pictures... A relationship that starts and stops too sometimes but one that has seen me through all ages and phases of my life. Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness #InternationalYogaDay."



In the series of glimpses, Anushka could be seen performing different yoga asanas on different days of her life, including when she was pregnant with her daughter Vamika.



In reaction to the post, a fan wrote, "Dear lovely Anushka supper yoga well done wonderful great so nice pretty Anushka.", another one commented, "Wow Anushka, Love your fitness,"





Not just the fans but friends from the industry also showered love on her post, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, "Happy Yoga day Anushka".



Anushka is gearing up for her upcoming sports biopic 'Chakda Express'.

'Chakda Xpress' movie is based on a women's cricket legend Jhulan Goswami biopic. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal named Chakda. Jhulan developed an affinity for cricket despite various obstacles on her way.

The movie revolves around the highlights of Goswami's career, from convincing her parents and breaking the stereotypes to her rise as one of the greatest Women's cricketers India has ever produced.

A few days ago, Anushka also shared a glimpse of her vanity van which shows her character name 'Jhulan'. And a couple of pictures of clapboard, balls and helmets that she posted on her Instagram handle.

The actor along with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika went on a short vacation to an undisclosed destination. Anushka gave a glimpse of the location to her fans by sharing some picturesque photos of the scenic place. She even posted a string of images of herself, having a gala time with her family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2019 with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Zero'. (ANI)

