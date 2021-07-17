Anushka Sharma shares hilarious social media post featuring 'fan' Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Saturday shared a hilarious social media post that left her fans in splits. She posted a series of pictures, with a few of them featuring her 'fan' husband Virat Kohli.

The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the photos, revealing in the caption, "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans!"

In the post, Anushka could be seen exploring the streets when Virat photobombed the pictures. Anushka was dressed casually for her day out, wearing a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and an olive cardigan over it. Meanwhile, Virat was seen wearing a pair of pants along with a sweater.





Anushka and Virat got married in a fairytale wedding that was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, they hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple had reportedly first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting hitched.

On January 11, the duo welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Last year in August, the star couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. (ANI)

