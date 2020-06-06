Anushka Sharma shares post-workout picture from another sunlight spot of her house

New Delhi [India] June 6 (ANI): Giving major fitness motivation, actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday shared a post-workout selfie on social media.
The picture features Anushka sitting in a pretty corner of her house with cloudy sky and sunlight setting the perfect background for the picture.
"I told you I knew all the sunlight spots," the 'Sultan' actor wrote in the caption.
Anushka's cricketer husband Virat Kohli dropped a heart emoji in the comments.
She had earlier posted a similar picture of herself standing another corner of her house full of natural lighting.
"By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home," she had written in the caption. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:17 IST
