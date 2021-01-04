Anushka Sharma spends quality time with her doggo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Soon to be mom, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a photo of chilling with her super cute dog on Monday.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor hopped on to her Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of her and her pet dog, Dude.

"Serial chillers in the house," her caption read. In the picture, Anushka and her dog can be seen lying down on the floor beside each other, while she pats him on the head with love.





The post from the 32-year-old star received more than four and a half lakh likes, within a span of fifty-four minutes.

The actor-turned-producer is expecting her first baby with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. (ANI)

