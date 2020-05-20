Anushka Sharma spots 'a dinosaur on the loose,' shares hilarious video of hubby Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared a rib-tickling video featuring her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who is seen enacting the moves of a dinosaur.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor shared the hilarious video on Instagram, where the actor is seen recording, and Kohli enters the room making the dinosaur walk in the funniest way.

The India skipper walks across the room with his funny antics and mimics the voice of the dinosaur towards the end of the clip.

The 32-year-old actor wrote as caption: "I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose," followed by dinosaur and smiling emoticons.



Celebrity followers were quick to comment on the amusing video, including 'Gully Boy' star Siddhant Chaturvedi who left a teary eyes emoji on the post.

Meanwhile, actor Kajal Aggarwal couldn't stop laughing and wrote: "Hahahaha"

The video also garnered more than one lakh views within minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

The celebrity couple has been sharing regular updates of their lockdown activities from their home.

During the lockdown phase, the 'PK' actor posted some goofy pictures and videos with hubby and also a heart-warming picture that was clicked in the middle of a monopoly game with Virat and family. (ANI)

