Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she gets trolled for pic showing stretch marks

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came out in defence of Zareen Khan after she was body-shamed for sharing a picture that showed stretch marks on her stomach.

While backing Zareen, Anuska said that she is beautiful and perfect the way she is and wrote "Zareen, you are beautiful and brave and strong and perfect just the way you are. #appreciationpost #lookbeyondbody," on her Instagram story. A few days back, the 'Hate Story 3' actor shared a picture standing against a lake in Udaipur. Clad in a white crop top paired with black culottes, the 'Veer' actor looked beautiful. However, it did not go down with fans who trolled the actor for posting a picture that displayed stretch marks. Clapping back at trollers, Zareen posted lyrics from Paul Weller's motivational song Wild Wood. "Don't let them get you down, making you feel guilty about. Golden rain will bring you riches. All the good things you deserve and now", alongside another picture of herself. Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)