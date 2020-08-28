Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting their first child in Jan 2021

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to welcome her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in January 2021.

The Indian skipper and his wife took to Twitter to make the announcement as they shared a picture of themselves.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the couple wrote in their individual captions indicating that Anushka is about four months pregnant.



The couple was congratulated by several colleagues, fans and friends.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Italy's Tuscany. (ANI)

