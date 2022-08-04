Anushka Sharma wanted to start band with a cute boy? deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma treated her fans with a 'cute' picture of herself and her husband Virat Kohli on Thursday on social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Band Baaja Baaraat' actor dropped a series of pictures with Virat.

Alongside pictures, Anushka gave a quirky caption. She wrote, "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy."

In the first picture, the cute couple was seen in a savage avatar while posing. Anushka was seen dressed ia n white t-shirt that she paired with a light blue coloured jacket and blue-washed ripped jeans. She completed her look with white sneakers.



On the other hand, Virat wore a matching light blue jacket and d white tee and finished his look with dark blue jeans and white sports shoes.

In the second image, the couple gave a big bright smile while making a victory sign from their fingers.



As soon the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their comments.



The filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Cricketer Virat Kohli J'adore."



Actor-director Gajraj Rao reacted with fire emojis.



Fans garnered the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

After dating for almost four years, Kohli and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate wedding in Italy. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child, which later became the most liked tweet in 2020. In January 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback!



Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018. (ANI)

