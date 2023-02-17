Anushka Sharma wishes cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic on their wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, on Friday, extended warm wishes to cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic on their wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture of the couple on her stories and wrote, "Congratulations! @Hardikpandya93 & @Natasastankovic_ Wishing you love and happiness forever" followed by a white heart emoji.



Recently, Hardik and Natasha shared a new set of wedding pictures, officiated following the Hindu rituals.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the couple shared frames from their royal wedding that took place in the city of Udaipur. Natasa wore a cream-coloured lehenga with red borders. The bride adorned herself with some heavy jewellery. Twinning with Natasa, Hardik sported a cream-coloured Kurta-Pajama. Natasa also chose a red saree with heavy intricate borders for the occasion. The pictures show the couple exchanging garlands, taking saat pheras and Hardik putting sindoor (vermillion) on Natasa's forehead.

The couple captioned the frames, "Now and forever."

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram Hardik and Natasha posted dreamy pictures from their wedding. In the caption section, they wrote, "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a son Agastya in July 2020. (ANI)

