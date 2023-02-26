Anushka Sharma wishes fans good morning with a sun-kissed selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, wished her fans good morning with a cute sun-kissed selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Good Mornniinnngggg!!!"



In the picture, the 'NH-10' actor could be seen in a no-makeup look and donning a black top with minimal jewellery.



A few days back, Anushka travelled to Bangkok and also shared some sneak peeks from her fun trip which went viral on social media.

Coming back to Anushka, on the acting front; she surprised everyone with her last cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child with Virat, their daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.

The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)

