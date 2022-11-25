Anushka Sharma wishes 'generation-defining cricketer' Jhulan Goswami on 40th Birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma is all praises for cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The fast-bowler, who celebrated her 40th birthday today, received a warm and heartfelt wish from the "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" actress.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories to share a message to the cricketer on her birthday.



"Happy Birthday Champ!", Anushka wrote.

"It's been such a privilege to know you.. You are a generation-defining cricketer who has levelled the playing field for women cricketers in India. More power to you!" she added.

Taking notice of the actor's gesture, Goswami shared her story on her own Instagram stories.

"Thanks a lot fav" she wrote.

Earlier this month, Goswami had taken to Instagram to share some love for the "Zero" actress.

In an "Ask Me Anything" session with her followers, she was asked to drop one word about Anushka.

"Favourite", wrote the former captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team.

The "Band Baaja Baaraat" actress is set to portray the cricketing icon in her upcoming film, "Chakda 'Xpress".

Shooting team of Chakda express flim arrived in front of our house, I'm so excited .#ChakdaXpress pic.twitter.com/xcKJZ0Z8bR — Princess Diana7[?][?] indigo (@USHASISINGHA1) October 19, 2022



A source close to the film had revealed that Anushka had started shooting for the last schedule of the film in Mumbai early in November.

"Yes, it is true that Anushka has started shooting the last schedule of Chakda Xpress. She has been shooting non-stop for Chakda Xpress for the past few months. As we all know that she has always strived to be a perfectionist and she has left no stones unturned for this film. Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated fast bowler. She now has a gruelling schedule in Mumbai," the source said.

Helmed by director Prosit Roy, the film will be based on the life of the Arjuna Award-winning cricketer. It would exclusively stream on Netflix.

The film would be Prosit Roy's second collaboration with Anushka, after the 2018 supernatural horror flick, 'Pari'. (ANI)